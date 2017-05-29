Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man arrested in Royal Glenora Club vandalism spree
The Royal Glenora Club suffered $50,000 in damage after a break-and-enter early Sunday morning.
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 11:13AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 12:37PM MDT
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Royal Glenora Club early Sunday morning.
Edmonton police said they were called to the club at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Dustin McAvoy, the club’s CEO, said the man jumped over the fence, threw rocks and broke the poolside windows, entered the building and smashed the mirrors in the boy’s locker room.
UPDATE: Last night, the Club sustained damage during a senseless act of vandalism. As such, the Main Pool, Outdoor Playground... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zOtVWewhqC— Royal Glenora Club (@RoyalGlenora) May 28, 2017
Moments after, officers arrived and arrested him. The man was charged with breaking-and-entering and mischief.
EPS estimate the damage around $50,000.
For additional updates, please call Member Services at 780.482.2371. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/39pQRnRDai— Royal Glenora Club (@RoyalGlenora) May 28, 2017
The main pool and boy’s locker room was closed Sunday, McAvoy said.
The pool, the outdoor playoground, and the boys locker room will remain closed until the glass is cleaned.
