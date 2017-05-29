A 37-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Royal Glenora Club early Sunday morning.

Edmonton police said they were called to the club at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Dustin McAvoy, the club’s CEO, said the man jumped over the fence, threw rocks and broke the poolside windows, entered the building and smashed the mirrors in the boy’s locker room.

UPDATE: Last night, the Club sustained damage during a senseless act of vandalism. As such, the Main Pool, Outdoor Playground... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zOtVWewhqC — Royal Glenora Club (@RoyalGlenora) May 28, 2017

Moments after, officers arrived and arrested him. The man was charged with breaking-and-entering and mischief.

EPS estimate the damage around $50,000.

For additional updates, please call Member Services at 780.482.2371. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/39pQRnRDai — Royal Glenora Club (@RoyalGlenora) May 28, 2017

The main pool and boy’s locker room was closed Sunday, McAvoy said.

The pool, the outdoor playoground, and the boys locker room will remain closed until the glass is cleaned.