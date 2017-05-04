Edmonton police said Thursday that a man in his 60s had been charged in connection to a fatal hit and run collision on Fort Road at the end of March, 2017.

Police said Tuyen Trong Hung, 61, was facing charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving.

Back on March 29, 2017, at about 1 a.m., officers were called to a collision in the area of Fort Road and 131 Avenue.

Investigators confirmed a 53-year-old female pedestrian had been fatally struck by a dark-coloured SUV travelling southbound on Fort Road. The vehicle didn’t stay at the scene.

The pedestrian did not survive injuries she suffered in the collision.

EPS said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.