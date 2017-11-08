Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man dies in residential trailer fire in Athabasca County
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 11:53AM MST
An 82-year-old man is dead after a residential trailer fire in Athabasca County Tuesday night.
RCMP and firefighters responded to the trailer fire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police said the trailer was ravaged by the fire and the man was declared dead on scene.
No one else was injured during the fire and the cause is under investigation, police said. The fire is not thought to be suspicious.
