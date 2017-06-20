Days after an Edmonton boxer succumbed to injuries he suffered in a boxing match, his opponent broke his silence, posting a video online and speaking to CTV News about the Friday night fight.

On Friday, local boxer Tim Hague was a late replacement in a bout against former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre.

It quickly became clear to spectators that Hague was out-matched, knocked out on his knees four times in the first round, the match ended with a knockout.

Hague managed to leave the ring under his own power, but was rushed to hospital a short time later in critical condition – he died Sunday.

His family released a statement Sunday: “It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak we report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him so greatly.”

In addition to boxing, Hague was also a Grade 4 teacher at a Beaumont school, the principal spoke to reporters Monday:

“Mr. Hague was a beloved teacher and staff member, his students loved him and looked up to him,” Jennifer El-Khatib, principal at Ecole Bellevue School, said Monday. “It’s a tough day here for sure for everybody, we’re focusing on staff and students and parent community.”

Later Monday, Braidwood broke his silence – sharing a video on Twitter.

Rip brother you will live in my heart forever. I will fight for us both now, I know that's what you would have wanted. pic.twitter.com/H682h6rwJu — Adam Braidwood (@BraidwoodBoxing) June 19, 2017

“I spoke to the Hague family in private, and offered my condolences, I want to do the same now publicly,” Braidwood said in the emotional video statement.

“Tim and I were friends, we spoke beforehand, we just wanted to make a beautiful fight for everyone, that’s what this was all about. Everyone saw me celebrate, but nobody saw me pick up Tim and carry him to the corner and tell him that I love him,” Braidwood continued, urging people to support the Hague family at this time.

“Nobody wanted this,” he said.

Also Monday, Braidwood spoke from Victoria to CTV News Channel, and described what happened.

Braidwood said in the interview he remembers wishing that fight would stop.

“I was hoping Tim would stop it himself, if he doesn’t we have to finish it until it’s done, it is nobody’s fault,” Braidwood said.

Hague’s brother Ian released a statement Monday:

“It was fine. Adam is a [professionally] athlete like Tim was. Someone wins and someone loses. Tim knew the risks of the sport. Unfortunately sometimes things like this happen. No one in our family blames Adam for what happened and we wanted him to know that.”

In Monday’s interview, Braidwood spoke fondly of his opponent.

“He was a kind hearted guy, I knew Tim personally, he would do anything for you, he was a warrior to the end,” Braidwood continued. “He was a kind hearted warrior man, that’s it.”

Many spectators and some on social media believed the fight was mis-matched, and the city said an investigation will be launched.

“That review will have to get input, information from all of the different individuals who were part of organizing the event,” Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of citizen services said Monday.

CTV News has learned Hague took the fight in place of another boxer, and he hoped to use money towards his son’s education fund.

A GoFundMe page was launched late Sunday night to help the Hague family, by late Tuesday afternoon, well over $30,000 had been raised.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow