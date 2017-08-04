Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
OHS investigating death of worker in Drayton Valley
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 6:49PM MDT
Investigators with Occupational Health and Safety are investigating, after a man in his 20s died while operating a riding lawnmower.
At about 9 a.m. Thursday, the Drayton Valley town employee, a male in his 20s, was operating a riding lawnmower near a pond on the east side of town.
Somehow, the lawnmower ended up in the water, and the worker was injured. He later died.
“In a close-knit community such as ours, this sort of thing is a shock,” Drayton Valley mayor Glenn McLean said in a phone interview from Drayton Valley.
Since then, OHS has sent investigators to the scene to determine what happened, and to find out if proper safety precautions were in place.
“The town is currently cooperating with Occupational Health and Safety,” McLean said.
“It’s just beginning, and it is ongoing,” Trent Bancarz with Alberta Labour said. “[The] investigation may take up to two years to complete.”
CTV News has learned the young man was working for the town as a summer job – the town is mourning a young man described as “well-known” in the community.
The Mayor said counselling services are being offered to other town employees.
With files from Bill Fortier
