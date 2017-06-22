Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Oilers trade forward Jordan Eberle to Islanders for centre Ryan Strome
Edmonton Oilers' Jordan Eberle speaks to media in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday May 12, 2017. The Oilers lost game 7 to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the NHL playoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:13AM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.
Eberle has 165 goals and 217 assists over 507 career NHL games, all with Edmonton.
He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and had a career-high 34 in 2011-12.
The Oilers selected Eberle with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft.
Strome was selected fifth overall by the Islanders in 2011.
He has 45 goals and 81 assists in 258 career games with the Isles.
"We're excited to add a proven offensive weapon like Jordan to our lineup," Islanders president and general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. "He brings speed and a knack for scoring not only consistently, but scoring big goals, in big games. Jordan brings leadership and experience into our room, qualities that will continue to help us build towards our goals of being a consistent playoff contendor and winning the Stanley Cup."
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1
- ‘A balloon happened’: Thousands lose power after balloon hits power lines 1
- Power restoration for some Red Deer residents delayed due to storm damage 4
- AHS issues blue-green algae advisory for Lake Isle
- Oilers trade forward Jordan Eberle to Islanders for centre Ryan Strome
- Police issue warning following complaints of fraudulent psychic readers
- Sears Canada closing 59 locations, cutting 2,900 jobs 3
- Alberta fighter Tim Hague dies following boxing match in Edmonton 1
- Three facing charges in January homicide