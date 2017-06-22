RCMP in Stony Plain said one person was facing charges, after police searched a Parkland County property and found drugs and firearms.

RCMP said officers with the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch detachment searched a rural Parkland County property on June 20.

There, officers found and seized 96 grams of methamphetamine, 350 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), 17.2 grams of cocaine, 5 long guns, 4 high capacity magazines for a shotgun, ammunition, $2520 in Canadian currency, brass knuckles, a stun gun disguised as a cell phone and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police said Philip Krushinksky of Parkland County was arrested, and has been charged with: possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000), careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and eight counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court June 28 in Stony Plain.