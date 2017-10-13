

Victoria Formanski , CTV Edmonton





RCMP said a Rocky Mountain House man has died after his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 11.

Police arrived on scene at the intersection of Highway 756 and Highway 11 around 6:30 a.m.

It is believed the 58-year-old man was headed north on Highway 756 when his truck collided with a westbound semi-truck with an unloaded fuel tank trailer. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP Collision Analyst is investigating the cause of the collision. Road conditions are not believed to be a factor in this case.

The name of the deceased will not be released.