Police investigating Edmonton’s 19th homicide of 2017
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 11:32AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 1:37PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s northeast.
The incident happened at a strip mall off of Hermitage Road at 40 Street, officers were called to the strip mall at about 1 a.m. Thursday.
A male was found suffering from serious injuries, he was quickly rushed to hospital – but he was pronounced dead in hospital.
EPS identified the victim as Justin Nicholas Allen, 28 – the name was released early Thursday afternoon, police said, for investigative purposes. Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with information.
“We want to speak with anyone who had contact with Justin just before he was killed,” Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter said in a statement. “He’s known to frequent a pub in the area where he was found [Thursday] morning.”
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.
Photos
Police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Hermitage Rd. and 40 St. on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
