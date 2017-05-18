Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police release image of vehicle in connection to April 30 homicide investigation
A man was found dead in a residence in the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 5:46PM MDT
Edmonton police investigating a homicide that took place at the end of April, are asking for the public’s help to track down the individual or individuals who were inside a vehicle seen near the scene.
Back on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at about 3:15 p.m., police were called to the area of 106 street and 61 Avenue after a weapons complaint was reported to 911.
Police and paramedics arrived on the scene to find a deceased male outside at the back of the home, with what looked like a stab wound.
A male suspect was arrested later at the hospital, he had been injured.
Investigation revealed an altercation led to the stabbing.
A short time later, Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, 32, was charged with second degree murder.
The deceased was identified as Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22.
Investigators said a surveillance camera in the area captured images of a dark-coloured Chevrolet HHR travelling to and from a home where the stabbing took place, at 10682 61 Street, at about 3 p.m. that day.
EPS said investigators are looking to speak with anyone that visited the basement suite at that address that day.
Anyone who visited that address on April 30 is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Photos
EPS released a still taken from surveillance footage showing a dark-coloured Chevrolet HHR seen at about 3 p.m. in the area of 10682 61 St. on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Supplied.
