The Alberta Government has announced plans to build a new high school in southwest Edmonton.

Premier Rachel Notley, Education Minister David Eggen and MLA for the region Thomas Dang were on hand for the announcement at Roberta MacAdams School in the city’s southwest Friday morning.

The province said the new high school will have space for 1,800 students – and said the new school is in response to dramatic growth in that part of the city.

MLA Dang said the new school came following years of work.

“Over the last two years, I have been working with families, parent councils and stakeholders in Edmonton-South West and they were clear on their need for a new high school,” Dang said in a statement.

Construction on the new school is expected to start in late 2019 or early 2020 – it’s expected to be located west of James Mowatt Trail, north of 35 Avenue.

The province said families living in areas located west of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway and south of Anthony Henday Drive will have the opportunity to attend that school.