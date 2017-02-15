Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP asking for help to find the owner of extensive coin collection
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:11AM MST
Morinville police recovered a large coin collection after executing a search warrant and are hoping to return the collection.
RCMP executed a search warrant in December of 2014 on a rural residence outside of Morinville after an investigation into stolen property.
Efforts to return the substantial amount of property recovered have been made but a coin collection with both monetary and sentimental value is unclaimed.
The coin collection includes an Olympic coin set and a 1939-1945 Volunteer Service Medal, awarded to someone who volunteered in the Canadian Military.
RCMP is asking for any information on who owns this property. If you believe the collection is yours and can identify items in the collection please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4550 and ask for Constable Plamondon.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Sylvan Lake 11-year-old opening DJ for Madchild show 1
- RCMP trying to identify suspects in armed robbery
- NDP consulting Albertans on Daylight Saving Time through online survey 1
- RCMP asking for help to find the owner of extensive coin collection
- Store fronts damaged in stolen vehicle crash 1
- Family heartbroken after final wish to have body donated to medicine denied 1
- City says speed restriction to be lifted on Metro LRT Line
- Edmonton family traumatized after dog killed at off leash park
- ASIRT investigating death of man in RCMP custody
- Charge laid in first traffic fatality of the year