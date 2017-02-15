

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





Morinville police recovered a large coin collection after executing a search warrant and are hoping to return the collection.

RCMP executed a search warrant in December of 2014 on a rural residence outside of Morinville after an investigation into stolen property.

Efforts to return the substantial amount of property recovered have been made but a coin collection with both monetary and sentimental value is unclaimed.

The coin collection includes an Olympic coin set and a 1939-1945 Volunteer Service Medal, awarded to someone who volunteered in the Canadian Military.

RCMP is asking for any information on who owns this property. If you believe the collection is yours and can identify items in the collection please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4550 and ask for Constable Plamondon.