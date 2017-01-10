Officials announced Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, would be retiring in March.

Over her 35 year career, Ryan has served in Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta – serving in a variety of positions, including officer in charge of the Vancouver Integrated Proceeds of Crime section, and Criminal Operation sOfficer for the Alberta RCMP.

“I have been truly privileged to serve as the Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP for over the past three years,” Ryan said in a statement released by RCMP Tuesday. “Every day I am in absolute awe of the outstanding work, dedicated service and very high level of commitment to public safety that our employees provide in all of our units and detachments across this great province.”

Ryan has been in charge of Alberta RCMP since 2013, she was appointed on November 8, 2013.

Her last day as Commanding Officer will be March 3, 2017.

RCMP say there is work underway to name a successor, and it’s expected a new officer will be named before Ryan retires.