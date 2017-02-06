

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man has been arrested in connection with second-degree murder charges that occurred on February 5.

Edmonton police arrived at an apartment building near 101 Avenue and 151 Street following reports of a violent confrontation, and discovered Donald Alfred Carruthers, 66, dead in the suite. An autopsy Monday revealed that Carruthers died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Carl Perteet, 59, was arrested Sunday and charged in the death of Carruthers.

Perteet is scheduled to appear in court on February 7.