Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second-degree murder charge laid in weekend homicide
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 4:44PM MST
An Edmonton man has been arrested in connection with second-degree murder charges that occurred on February 5.
Edmonton police arrived at an apartment building near 101 Avenue and 151 Street following reports of a violent confrontation, and discovered Donald Alfred Carruthers, 66, dead in the suite. An autopsy Monday revealed that Carruthers died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.
Carl Perteet, 59, was arrested Sunday and charged in the death of Carruthers.
Perteet is scheduled to appear in court on February 7.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man arrested in Warburg homicide
- Boys, 14 & 15, face serious charge for alleged assault at Alberta youth centre
- Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
- Alleged impaired driver arrested in Fort McMurray
- Lady Gaga to perform at Rogers Place in August
- Second-degree murder charge laid in weekend homicide
- St. Albert teen not going on school trip to D.C. due to U.S. travel ban 1
- Two youths turn themselves in to police after assault at Youth Ranch 2
- COLD WEEK (WARMING BY WEEKEND) - Feb 6
- Two inmates attacked at Edmonton law courts