Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Six arrested in separate drug investigations in Fort McMurray
ALERT released a photo showing drugs and a firearm seized as part of two investigations in Fort McMurray in early May, 2017. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 12:34PM MDT
ALERT said a pair of investigations in Fort McMurray has led to the seizure of more than a kilogram of cocaine, and six people arrested and charged.
The first search took place in a home on Manning Avenue on May 3. Investigators found 612 grams of cocaine, one kilogram of a cocaine buffing agent, and $2,000 cash proceeds of crime.
The second search was carried out in two Timberlea homes and a vehicle. In that case, ALERT seized a shotgun, 860 grams of cocaine and $10,000 cash proceeds of crime.
As a result of the search on Manning Avenue, two Fort McMurray residents were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: Mohamed Omar, 24, and Bayan Idris, 27.
After the second search, four Edmonton residents were arrested and charged with a total of 11 drug-related charges: Jordan Steele, 33, Travis Ferko, 25, Kyle Koehn, 25, and Devyn Smith, 21.
ALERT said investigators the cocaine had an estimated value of $150,000.
Anyone with information on these investigations is asked to call the Fort McMurray dedicated gang tipline at 780-788-GANG (4264).
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- ‘Tragic loss’: RCMP investigating after father, young daughter found dead 2
- One man dead after weekend shooting in High Level
- Candle too close to curtain started duplex fire: Edmonton Fire Rescue
- Police mark anniversary of Amber Wilson’s disappearance 2
- Six arrested in separate drug investigations in Fort McMurray
- Mother charged in infant’s death to appear in court June 16
- EPS seeking witnesses in weekend hit and run
- ‘Horrific case’: Mother charged with second degree murder in infant daughter’s death 1
- Police seize illegal tobacco, drugs after searching business, one charged
- Father of mom charged in infant daughter’s death to CP: ‘It is very disturbing’ 2