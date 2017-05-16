ALERT said a pair of investigations in Fort McMurray has led to the seizure of more than a kilogram of cocaine, and six people arrested and charged.

The first search took place in a home on Manning Avenue on May 3. Investigators found 612 grams of cocaine, one kilogram of a cocaine buffing agent, and $2,000 cash proceeds of crime.

The second search was carried out in two Timberlea homes and a vehicle. In that case, ALERT seized a shotgun, 860 grams of cocaine and $10,000 cash proceeds of crime.

As a result of the search on Manning Avenue, two Fort McMurray residents were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: Mohamed Omar, 24, and Bayan Idris, 27.

After the second search, four Edmonton residents were arrested and charged with a total of 11 drug-related charges: Jordan Steele, 33, Travis Ferko, 25, Kyle Koehn, 25, and Devyn Smith, 21.

ALERT said investigators the cocaine had an estimated value of $150,000.

Anyone with information on these investigations is asked to call the Fort McMurray dedicated gang tipline at 780-788-GANG (4264).