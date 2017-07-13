Throughout Thursday afternoon, residents of central Alberta were placed under a variety of storm watches and warnings, due to a heavy storm that prompted a tornado southwest of Edmonton.

By 3 p.m. Thursday, much of central and northern Alberta was placed under a variety of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, including tornado watches.

Just after 5 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Brazeau County near Drayton Valley and Breton – and at about 5:30 p.m., Environment Canada confirmed a tornado had been reported about 5 kilometres northwest of Breton.

That specific alert ended at about 6 p.m.

Check out this 3D radar spin around Edmonton as the storms move in from the west. #yegwx #yeg #abstorm pic.twitter.com/zbOdtdKOP0 — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) July 14, 2017

By 8:30 p.m. Thursday, many of the warnings had been downgraded to watches, and only one tornado watch remained in effect, that one for the Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche region.

Three severe thunderstorm warnings remained in place at that time:

Fort McMurray – MacKay

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Meanwhile, Environment Canada had eight severe thunderstorm watches in place for parts of the following regions:

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Fort McMurray – Fort McKay

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright –Vermilion – Provost

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said Thursday afternoon that a watch indicates the possibility of severe weather hitting that area, while a warning means the weather system is imminent or occurring.