Three people are dead after two separate collisions near Stony Plain and northeast Edmonton on Friday evening and Saturday morning, respectively.

Stony Plain RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 633 at Range Road 31 at approximately 6:22 p.m.

Police said a sedan headed east on Highway 633 crashed with a westbound SUV. The driver of the sedan, a 61-year-old man travelling alone, died on scene. RCMP said the three occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital, where a 32-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. The other two sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The two victims are from Stony Plain, RCMP said.

At 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Edmonton police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of 17 Street and Manning Drive.

A woman was killed in the collision, and the two other males in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, EPS said.

The lone male driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton police said southbound traffic on Manning Drive at 33 Street is currently closed, and drivers are being rerouted to Highway 37. Northbound traffic on Manning Drive is closed at Meridian Street, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the collision and ask witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.