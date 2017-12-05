Police in central Alberta said two youths are facing criminal charges after a threat was shared on social media.

On Friday, December 1, officers with Lacombe Police Service were notified by staff at Lacombe Composite High School of a threat that had been shared on social media.

Now, two youths have been arrested, and are facing charges of uttering threats and mischief. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Lacombe Police said the situation was resolved without incident, and staff and students were not at risk.