A Wood Buffalo RCMP officer used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) during the arrest of a Newfoundland man at a work camp in Fort Mackay Thursday.

RCMP said they responded to a call of an intoxicated man at the Athabasca Lodge after he refused to leave the work camp.

“At that point, the cop had told the individual that he had to leave in a cab or in the back of his car,” Rory Holloway told CTV News. “And that’s when the cop and the guy got into a fight.”

Holloway posted a video of the confrontation and arrest on social media. The dramatic video shows a man resisting his arrest, threatening and swearing at the RCMP officer pointing a CEW at him. The suspect repeatedly told the officer to shoot him while holding a backpack as a shield, and the officer continuously told him to get on the ground.

After nearly two minutes, the officer decided to deploy the CEW at the suspect.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody.

“They got him out of there pretty quickly,” Holloway said. “He was able to get up on his own two feet, be walked out to the car, and then they had an ambulance come out there and check him out, cause I guess he fell pretty hard. He did get one of the barbs from the Taser, hit him right in the face.”

Scott Thomas Lake, 37, was charged with assault and obstruction of a police officer, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Lake was released on a recognizance with court imposed conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

With files from Jeremy Thompson