Violent offender released in Edmonton area
Timothy Preddy - Convicted offender released in Edmonton area
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 7:18AM MST
Edmonton police, in the interest of public safety, issue a warning about the release of a convicted violent offender who will be living in the Edmonton area.
EPS issues this information and warning only after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community.
Timothy Preddy, 51, is a convicted violent offender, including intimate partner violence, and EPS has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.
Preddy will be monitored by the Behavioral Assessment Unit of the EPS and must abide by these court-ordered conditions:
- Must obey a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily
- Must not purchase, possess or consume alcohol or drugs.
- Must not be found in any establishment where the sale of alcohol is the primary focus, such as bars, lounges, nightclubs or taverns.
- Must not associate with any person, directly or indirectly, with a known criminal record or awaiting prosecution without prior approval.
- Must not own, possess, carry or have in a place of residence any weapons.
Anyone with information about potential breaches of these conditions can contact EPS at 780-423-4567
EPS reminds the public that the release of this information is to allow citizens to take precautionary measures, not to encourage vigilante action of any sort.
