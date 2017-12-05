RCMP have laid charges against an Edmonton woman, after a Sky Shuttle bus was stolen from the airport, and driven into the city Sunday.

Police said on Sunday at about 4 p.m., a woman drove away in a bus left parked, running and empty at the airport.

The woman drove into the Beaumont and Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment areas before driving north on Highway 2 into Edmonton.

RCMP and Edmonton Police were able to track the bus’ on-board GPS. The bus was driven to West Edmonton Mall where it became wedged in a parkade.

EPS arrested the suspect, identified as Nila Isabelle Cacapit, 22, of Edmonton. She was turned over to the Edmonton International Airport RCMP. She faces seven charges in relation to the incident: theft over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom on December 7.