1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre

A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the Terwillegar Recreation Centre after a 13-year-old girl reported she was followed into a stall in a family change room by a man and sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case and an SUV in which he had reportedly arrived at the rec centre.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 20-year-old man turned himself in to police on Thursday morning.

His name will not be released until charges have been laid.

The girl and her family are receiving support following the assault.