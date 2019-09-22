A portion of a busy east-end arterial road will shut down for nearly a month starting Monday morning, as the city and surrounding communities try to address safety concerns.

Until Oct. 21, 101 Avenue will be closed west of 50 Street to 57 Street.

Westbound traffic will be redirected onto Terrace Road.

Westbound motorists will still be able to access 101 Avenue at 57 Street and 71 Street.

The closure is part of an initiative between the city and nearby communities to address safety and liveability complaints.

Residents along 101 Avenue raised concerns about large truck traffic using the corridor instead of Terrace Road during the “101 Avenue Corridor Study” in 2017.

A drop-in event will be held on Oct. 10 for those wanting to give the city feedback on the month-long test.

Results from the test will help decide whether the change should become permanent when the street is renewed and reconstructed.

On average, between 12,000 and 15,000 vehicles travel 101 Avenue daily.