Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
108 Street near 103 Avenue closed after flood
The downtown street that was flooded on Feb. 15 during a water main break will be closed for another week.
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:29AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 12:17PM MST
A downtown street will be closed until March 1 after a water main break flooded the area last Friday.
The city announced Tuesday that 108 Street from 103 Avenue to 104 Avenue will be closed for over a week while city crews did repairs.
On Feb. 15, a large pipe near Denny’s burst just after 9 p.m., and flooded the nearby streets.
A cause of the break was not determined, but an EPCOR employee said breaks are common during cold weather.
Businesses in the area, including Denny's, pictured to the right, are still dealing with fallout from the incident.
Local motorists will still be able to access 108 Street from 103 Avenue.