A downtown street will be closed until March 1 after a water main break flooded the area last Friday.

The city announced Tuesday that 108 Street from 103 Avenue to 104 Avenue will be closed for over a week while city crews did repairs.

On Feb. 15, a large pipe near Denny’s burst just after 9 p.m., and flooded the nearby streets.

A cause of the break was not determined, but an EPCOR employee said breaks are common during cold weather.

Businesses in the area, including Denny's, pictured to the right, are still dealing with fallout from the incident.

Local motorists will still be able to access 108 Street from 103 Avenue.