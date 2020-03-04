EDMONTON -- Traffic was redirected from the intersection of Castle Downs Road and 162 Avenue after a school bus hit a child Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

According to two shaken witnesses, the boy was crossing eastbound across Castle Downs Road NW when he was hit by the bus, which police said was turning left onto Castle Downs Road from Beaumaris Road.

According to the witnesses, the boy was not trapped by the bus.

He was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital. Police said the 12-year-old's condition is serious but not life threatening. His parents have been notified.

A replacement bus picked up the students who were being transported by the Golden Arrow Bus and took them to school.

Police remained on scene investigating into the late morning.