14-year-old Edson girl found: EPS
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 6:13PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 8:37PM MDT
EPS says a missing 14-year-old from Edson has been found safe. (Source: EPS)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service has found a missing 14-year-old Edson girl.
The girl was given a ride to a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood Saturday by an unknown person.
She left the residence later that day and had not been seen since, said police.
Police told media at 8:21 p.m. that the girl was found safe.