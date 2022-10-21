16-month sentence for man who assaulted Muslim women in mall parking lot

Richard Bradley Stevens has been sentenced to 16 months in jail and two years probation for assaulting two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot in 2020.

The Somali mother and her daughter told police they were sitting in their car in the Southgate Centre parking lot Dec. 15, 2020, when Stevens came up to the passenger side of their car and started yelling at them.

He shattered a car window before knocking one of the women to the ground and assaulting her.

The other woman tried to intervene, and was also pushed to the ground.

The women said Stevens swore at them and told them to go back to their country before witnesses stepped in and stopped the assault.

The judge also ruled mental health did not play a role in the attack.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.