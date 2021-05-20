EDMONTON -- Two people are facing a string of charges following a drug-trafficking bust in Drayton Valley.

On May 14, Mounties arrested two local residents after searching two homes.

During the search warrants, police seized what is believed to be 72 grams of fentanyl, 124 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), LSD and pepper spray.

Stephen Craig Spurrell, 37, and Jamie Anne Befus, 23, face numerous charges related to possession of controlled substances and trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in Drayton Valley provincial court on June 15.