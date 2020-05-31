2 children injured after falling from windows in Edmonton in 2 separate incidents
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 4:43PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, May 31, 2020 6:05PM MDT
The Ramada on 100 Avenue in Edmonton. (Source: Google Street View)
Two children were seriously injured over the weekend after falling out of windows.
Alberta Health Services said the first fall happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when a six-year-old boy fell out a second-floor window in southwest Edmonton.
On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the Ramada Inn in west Edmonton after a one-year-old boy fell from a fourth floor window.
Both boys were taken to hospital in serious condition.
Correction:
An earlier version of this story showed a photo of the Ramada Inn on Yellowhead Trail. The incident happened at the Ramada Inn on 100 Avenue.