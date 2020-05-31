Two children were seriously injured over the weekend after falling out of windows.

Alberta Health Services said the first fall happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when a six-year-old boy fell out a second-floor window in southwest Edmonton.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the Ramada Inn in west Edmonton after a one-year-old boy fell from a fourth floor window.

Both boys were taken to hospital in serious condition. 

Correction:

An earlier version of this story showed a photo of the Ramada Inn on Yellowhead Trail. The incident happened at the Ramada Inn on 100 Avenue. 