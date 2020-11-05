EDMONTON -- Two employees at two separate Sobeys store locations have tested positive for COVID-19.

The corporate office confirmed the cases on its website on Nov. 4.

The employee at the 15367 Castle Downs Road location was last at work on Oct. 25.

The employee at the 5309 Ellerslie Road location was last at work on Oct. 26.

Alberta Health reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Nov. 4.