2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP

2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP

Lloyd Boudreau (Source: RCMP) Lloyd Boudreau (Source: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island