2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP

Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.

Levi Cardinal, 29, was reported kidnapped from a home at the Buffalo Lake Settlement on July 13.

Police say they located a vehicle believed to be related to the incident on the same day. After a short pursuit, police deployed a tire deflation device, and two people were arrested.

On July 14, Cardinal was located with minor injuries. Mounties say the circumstances around his release are still under investigation.

Damion Quintal, 37, of Lac La Biche has been charged with two counts of break and enter, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, discharge of a firearm with intent, disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Quintal remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Boyle Provincial Court on July 26.

Lindsay Boucher, 37, of Lac La Biche has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, and forcible confinement.

Boucher remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on July 18.

Lloyd Boudreau, 27, of Buffalo Lake has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and forcible confinement.

Mounties have not been able to locate Boudreau, and have issued a warrant for his arrest. He also has an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for parole violations.

Boudreau is described as having a medium complexion, about 5’7” tall, 185 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arms, neck and face.

Anyone who sees Boudreau should not approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Boyle RCMP at 780-689-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is located about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.