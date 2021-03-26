Advertisement
2 in hospital after north Edmonton shooting
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 1:31PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Two males are in hospital after a shooting in an alley near 103 Street and 132 Avenue early Friday morning.
One, whose injuries police did not describe, is expected to live.
A second male, who was shot, is in critical condition, police said.
Gunshots in the area were reported shortly before 4 a.m.
Investigators said neither suspect nor vehicle descriptions were available.