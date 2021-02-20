EDMONTON -- Part of Highway 2A is closed north of Grimshaw after a head-on collision between two vehicles that left one person dead and three more injured Saturday morning.

Mounties say they received a call just after 9:40 a.m. Saturday about a serious collision between two vehicles on Highway 2A near Township Road 834.

Investigators say two vehicles collided head-on, killing one passenger and leaving three others with injuries of unknown severity.

Highway 2A is closed between Grimshaw and Peace River with traffic being diverted to nearby township and range roads.

Mounties are asking motorists to avoid the area as collision analysts examine the scene in the coming hours.