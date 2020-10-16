EDMONTON -- Police have charged two in the killing of a man at Dwayne’s Home in 2019.

On Oct. 7, Edmonton police charged Adam Brigden, 44, with the second-degree murder of Michael Rose.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder in the 55-year-old’s death has been issued for Adam Hardy, 38.

On Oct. 28, 2019, around 5:30 p.m., EMS were called to the scene of a man’s sudden death at the lodging house, then at 10209 100 Avenue.

His death was later ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about Hardy’s location is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

He is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands about 6’0” tall, and weighs 154 pounds.