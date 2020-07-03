EDMONTON -- Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a business on Calgary Trail early Friday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m. after an Audi sedan struck the wall of a Starbucks.

Three people — two women, aged 21 and 20, and a man — were found dead in an Audi RS5, police said.

The male driver of the vehicle who has not been identified fled on foot before police arrived and is still at large, EPS said in the morning.

The Audi RS5 has an Ontario licence plate.

Cameron Kane, CEO of Strathcona pot shop The Bud King, told CTV News Edmonton he filed a missing persons report when his long-time friend and business partner Oscar Benjumea did not show up for an 11 a.m. start time.

Benjumea has a car that matches the vehicle and plate description — a vanity plate that reads "DRGREEN" — of the one involved in the fatal crash, Kane said.

“That was definitely his car. And then it’s just a matter of know if he was the driver or not the driver,” Kane said.

He told CTV News Edmonton he talked to Benjumea around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, and that Benjumea had gone to a bar with friends.

"If it was him, he already left the scene, but definitely the right thing to do is if he’s hurt go to the hospital and definitely call police. You have to do the right thing.”

He later said he had been contacted by Edmonton Police Service, who told him Benjumea was in custody and had been to hospital.

Police have not confirmed whether Benjumea is involved in their investigation.

Nor have they releaed information about the third victim. Kane said he suspects the man was a friend.

So far, investigators are considering speed a factor in the crash.

The area was closed for several hours while police was on scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett