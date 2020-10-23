Covenant Health confirms there's been another jump in cases at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

There are currently a total of 31 COVID-19 cases, including 24 in residents, six in staff members and one in a patient.

Those numbers represent an increase of five infected patients and three infected staff members from Thursday.

One death has been connected with the outbreak.

The site is now closed to admissions and transfers and visitation restrictions have been extended.

Alberta recorded 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record daily increase for a third consecutive day.

The province's 3,651 active cases as of Friday are also a pandemic record high, the fifth straight day that record has been surpassed.