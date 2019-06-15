Eight teams are taking part in a 36-hour soccer game in Castle Downs Park this weekend.

The match started at 9 p.m. Saturday and will go until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Funds raised from the efforts will go towards YMCA of Northern Alberta and YEG Soccer.

"There's a more fun component of this because there's that festival atmosphere and this is just to show that Edmonton, as much as we see cheering for the Raptors and Oilers, soccer is also a sport that is quite popular, " Ward 3 Councillor Jon Dziadyk said.

There will be a pancake breakfast to celebrate Father’s Day after the game ends.