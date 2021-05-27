EDMONTON -- Police seized multiple firearms and approximately $16,500 worth of drugs in northwest Edmonton.

According to police, officers from the northwest division began an investigation into a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 95 Street back in April.

A search of the home on May 14 resulted in police locating seven firearms and ammunition, including a 9-mm High Point model 995 rifle, .22-calibre Chiappa Little Badger, .22-calibre GSG Model 16, 410-gauge shotgun, and a 7.62x39-calibre SKS rifle.

A Taser, baton, and Glock 17 .177-calibre BB gun were also found.

Police seized approximately $1,700 in cash, 104.1 grams of fentanyl, and 19.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Four people were taken into police custody but released without charges.

Adam Willis, 47, of Edmonton faces 34 criminal charges. Some of the charges he faces include: