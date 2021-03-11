EDMONTON -- Three people have been arrested after a cocaine and cash seizure in Fort McMurray.

The investigation started in December 2020 after police got a tip about drug activity in the region.

Police executed three homes in Fort McMurray on Feb. 24 and seized 522 grams of cocaine, body armour, Tasers, and $30,000 in cash.

Amanullah Khan, 29, of Calgary has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of a crime, possession of body armour and obstruction a peace officer.

Jennifer Stacey, 28, of Fort McMurray has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of proceeds of a crime.

James Jackman, 53, of Fort McMurray has been charged with drug trafficking.

Anyone who suspects drug activity in their community should call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.