Seven people between the ages of 18 and 49 are facing multiple charges following a drug and gun bust in northern Alberta.

Last Friday, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Grande Prairie searched a rural property in Peace River, Alta.

ALERT said officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs with an estimated street value of $190,000.

Also recovered were seven handguns, three rifles and two shotguns. Four of the dozen guns had been reported stolen and two of them had defaced serial numbers, according to an ALERT press release.

The seven individuals arrested are facing a combined total of 176 criminal charges:

Bradley Morency, 38

Richard Zeluf, 35

Shauna Pope, 35

Alvin Machholz, 49

Rhonda Braun, 46

Sheldon Lambert, 41

Cheyanne Geissler, 18

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your area, you’re encouraged to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).