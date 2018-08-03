High water levels submerged Accidental Beach for a short time and now that it is back, the city and health officials are sharing information to help those planning to visit the sandy oasis.

The city said it recognizes it cannot stop people from using the unintentional attraction, but cautions there are potential risks.

Avoid swimming in the river: officials

The city and Alberta Health Services do not recommend swimming in the river and putting your head underwater because of unpredictable water flow, sharp objects or debris, uneven or slippery surfaces along the riverbed, and changing water quality.

There are also no lifeguards and lifesaving equipment in the area.

AHS is not testing the water quality but warns there are risks of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Officials encourage people to wash their hands and rinse their bodies after wading in the water, and avoid swallowing the water.

Amenities

The city has put temporary portable toilets, additional garbage cans and bike racks on the maintained trail near Accidental Beach. The entrance to the sandbar is not a maintained recreational trail, and the city is asking people to exercise caution.

Peace officers, park rangers and police officers will be patrolling the area to ensure the beach is safe and enjoyable.

A city bylaw bans fires, alcohol, loud music and littering, and dogs must be on a leash at all times.

The beach can only be accessed between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Parking and traffic

Parking is limited to residents with a valid permit south of 98 Avenue between 91 Street and 96A Street. Parking on the north side of 98A Avenue is limited to two hours between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day from August to September.

Unrestricted beach parking is available on roadways adjacent to green spaces along the southern portion of the neighbourhood (Gallagher Park, Cloverdale Community League and adjacent to the Bennett Centre) and on the west side of Cloverdale Hill Road.

Starting next week, between August 7 and 12, parking in the community will be restricted to Cloverdale residents and Folk Festival organizers.

There’s a new, temporary speed of 50 km per hour along 98 Avenue between 91 Street and 96A Street. The city has also enhanced crosswalk markings at 96 Street to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.