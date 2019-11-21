EDMONTON -- The Alberta government announced Thursday that they would be chopping away at the red tape hampering people trying to get affordable housing.

A government review is to take a common sense look at the verification processes that Albertans need to go through right now, and streamline it.

The current system is cited as being difficult, and requiring multiple forms and documents to determine eligibility for affordable housing. A system where if even one piece of documentation is forgotten or miss placed, it can halt the verification process altogether.

The announcement was made by Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon.

"We have listen to tenants, applicants, and housing providers. They have told us that they need an easier and simpler to complete application to review income."

Government officials say that the income verification review has already begun, although they have no definite date for when it will be completed.