AHS issues warning over texting scam
A woman uses a cellphone in this image from shutterstock.com.
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 10:34AM MDT
Alberta Health Services has issued a public warning to Albertans, over a reported text scam.
AHS posted a tweet Sunday, September 9, advising Albertans that a scam involving a text message, asking the recipient for personal information so AHS can send some money, had been reported.
Anyone who receives such a text message is advised delete the message, and to not click on any links contained in the text.
AHS is warning the public about a text scam involving the use of our name. A text message is being sent out asking for personal information, so AHS can send you some funds. This is a scam. Please delete. Do not click on link. For more info: https://t.co/eBwDYFZSHp— Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) September 10, 2018