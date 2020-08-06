EDMONTON -- As the education ministry, school divisions, staff and families ready themselves for an as-normal-as-possible return to classes in the fall, the government says it is also working on the next steps of its plan to revamp the K-12 curriculum.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will speak Thursday at 10 a.m. about her department’s plans.

In January, a panel tasked by the United Conservative government with reviewing Alberta’s primary school system came up with more than two dozen recommendations.

The previous NDP government had started work to update the school plan in 2016, and had a second draft of a K-4 curriculum ready to be tested two years later – which was put on hold after the provincial election.

After winning the election, the UCP government promised to bring schools “back to basics.”

Following four months of work, the panel advised standardized testing in Grades 1-5 and integrated work learning opportunities like apprenticeships.