Alberta government to build 250 units of interim housing in Jasper for $112 million
The Alberta government has announced 250 units of interim housing for Jasper, Alta., residents displaced by a wildfire this summer.
Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the housing will cost the province $112 million, and the units will be rented at or near market rates.
The July wildfire destroyed one-third of the tourist town's structures, including more than 800 units of housing.
Nixon says it's still being determined how many of the interim housing units will be single occupancy and how many will be designed for families.
Mayor Richard Ireland says the need for housing was already an issue before the fire, but these units will help Jasper residents recover from the disaster.
Nixon says units are expected to be available in January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 plead guilty in B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Malik
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
High grocery and rental costs plaguing Canadians, new survey finds
High grocery and rental costs are squeezing lower-income Canadians even as inflation trends downward, a new survey suggests.
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Woman found dead after home washed away in B.C. mudslide
A woman has been found dead after her house was swept away in a mudslide in the Metro Vancouver city of Coquitlam over the weekend.
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
Cubans struggle with an extended power outage and a new tropical storm
Cuba's widespread blackouts stretched into their fourth day as Hurricane Oscar crossed the island's eastern coast with winds and heavy rain.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
3 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail
Three people were sent to hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.
-
Calgary road crews prepare for expected snowfall
The City of Calgary says road crews are preparing for Monday's snowfall.
-
Missing 16-year-old girl sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released photos of a missing teen in an effort to locate her.
Lethbridge
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
Saskatoon
-
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
-
Saskatoon police say 76-year-old man pushed down stairs after domestic dispute
Saskatoon police have arrested a woman who investigators believe may have pushed a 76-year-old man down a flight of stairs on Friday night.
-
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing resumed Monday for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Regina
-
SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam
SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.
-
Teen charged after stabbing in downtown Regina
The Regina Police Service has charged a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside a downtown business.
-
Saskatchewan contractor fined $125,000 for workplace injury
A construction firm has pled guilty in the case of a serious workplace injury in 2023 near Moose Jaw.
Vancouver
-
2 plead guilty in B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Malik
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
-
Woman found dead after home washed away in B.C. mudslide
A woman has been found dead after her house was swept away in a mudslide in the Metro Vancouver city of Coquitlam over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
-
Atmospheric river shatters rainfall records across B.C.'s South Coast
The atmospheric river event that brought heavy downpours and flooding to B.C.’s South Coast over the weekend has come to an end, but not before smashing a number of records.
Toronto
-
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
-
'Failure to provide necessities of life': Durham cop charged in on-duty incident
A Durham police officer has been charged criminally after he allegedly failed to render medical assistance to a person in distress.
-
Hamilton man shot after letting six-year-old play with gun now facing charges: police
A 25-year-old Hamilton man who was shot after letting a six-year-old child play with his gun is facing charges, police say. That’s just one incident in what Hamilton police say has been a record year for shootings in the city.
Montreal
-
Quebec religion wants Health Canada's blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.
-
1 in 5 kids could be starting school on an empty stomach: Montreal public health
One in five Montreal children could be starting school on an empty stomach, according to a new report by Montreal public health.
-
Woman hit by shotgun blast while lying in bed two floors above neighbour: police
A 65-year-old Repentigny man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun in his apartment and injuring a young woman who was sleeping in her bed two floors above.
Atlantic
-
LIVE @ 8 P.M. ADT
LIVE @ 8 P.M. ADT New Brunswickers head to the polls to vote in provincial election
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is predicted to be a tight provincial election.
-
Halifax police investigating death of female employee, 19, at Walmart
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the 'sudden death' of a 19-year-old female employee at a Walmart in the city over the weekend.
-
Record high temperatures set Sunday in the Maritimes; chance at more Monday
A very fair and mild October weekend allowed for a few recording-setting high temperatures in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigate after home shot at, 13-year-old injured in northern Manitoba
A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in northern Manitoba.
-
17-year-old girl arrested after two teen boys attacked with machete outside Winnipeg school
A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a machete attack involving two teenage boys outside a Winnipeg school.
-
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
Ottawa
-
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surfaced.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line passes 14-day trial running
OC Transpo says the line finished the test with a 14-day rolling average on-time performance of 99.5 per cent.
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence admits Sudbury murder suspect stole from the victim, but insists she didn't kill him
The defence for a woman accused of second-degree murder in Sudbury admits she stole from the male victim, but insists the man was already dead when she arrived in his apartment.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
Barrie
-
Unprecedented prosecution of Cdn. soldier accused of sexual assault at CFB Borden goes to trial
The unprecedented civilian court prosecution of a Canadian soldier accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement against a female military member while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018 has gone to trial.
-
Mobile trailer destroyed in fire caused by a candle
Officials say a candle caused a fire that destroyed a mobile trailer in Oro-Medonte early Friday morning.
-
Drivers enjoying the fall colours could face fines
The vibrant fall colours attract people from all over hoping to get that perfect shot, but police warn that driving significantly slower than the speed limit to check out the changing of the leaves can not only be dangerous, but it could result in charges.
Kitchener
-
Two-time Olympic beach volleyball player Sarah Pavan announces retirement
Two-time Olympian Sarah Pavan announced her retirement Monday, ending a 25-year volleyball career that included play in both indoor team competition and the beach volleyball discipline.
-
Waterloo, Ont. company removed from U.S. entity list after supplying tech used for surveillance, spyware
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company says it’s been removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s entity list, after previously supplying technology allegedly used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
Supply shortage for Ontario home care, palliative patients 'unacceptable': minister
Ontario is wrestling with delays and shortages of supplies needed for home and palliative care, with dying people unable to get sedatives and patients going to hospital because their supplies have run out, the province's doctors say.
London
-
London police seeking suspect that approached a woman in a changeroom shower
Police say that on Saturday, September 28, at around 3:00 p.m., a woman was in the women’s changeroom of the Canada Games Aquatics Centre on Wonderland Road.
-
Pilot injured in Sunday morning plane crash near Dutton
OPP say that a pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crash near Dutton this weekend.
-
Charges laid after sexual assault on underage girl: London police
Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said a teenaged girl met a man in the area of Clarke Road and Wavell Street. The two people struck up a conversation and walked together to the east side of a school in the area.
Windsor
-
Breaking
Breaking Windsor pro-Palestinian group set to respond to failed motion
Liberation Zone members, along with the University of Windsor Students Alliance, will hold a news conference Monday at 1 p.m.
-
DIGS bust leads to multiple shotguns seized
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect and seized four shotguns after an investigation.
-
Teen facing assault and weapons charges arrested: WPS
A 16-year-old boy, who is facing assault and weapons charges, has been arrested for violating bail conditions.