    • Alberta government to build 250 units of interim housing in Jasper for $112 million

    Fencing blocks access to wildfire-destroyed property at Geikie Street and Spruce Avenue in Jasper on Oct. 18, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson / CTV News Edmonton) Fencing blocks access to wildfire-destroyed property at Geikie Street and Spruce Avenue in Jasper on Oct. 18, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson / CTV News Edmonton)
    The Alberta government has announced 250 units of interim housing for Jasper, Alta., residents displaced by a wildfire this summer.

    Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the housing will cost the province $112 million, and the units will be rented at or near market rates.

    The July wildfire destroyed one-third of the tourist town's structures, including more than 800 units of housing.

    Nixon says it's still being determined how many of the interim housing units will be single occupancy and how many will be designed for families.

    Mayor Richard Ireland says the need for housing was already an issue before the fire, but these units will help Jasper residents recover from the disaster.

    Nixon says units are expected to be available in January.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

