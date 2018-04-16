Premier Rachel Notley and energy minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd will outline a plan on Monday to control Alberta oil and gas resources.

Notley met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan on Sunday to discuss the Trans Mountain Pipeline progress, but despite assurances by Notley and Trudeau that the pipeline between Edmonton and Vancouver will be completed, Horgan will continue to put up a fight.

In the face of the impasse with B.C., the Alberta government wants to protect their energy industry and preserve the jobs of Albertans.

On Sunday, Notley said legislation to allow Alberta to cut oil supplies to B.C., which would increase gas prices there, will be introduced in the legislature.

With files from The Canadian Press

More to come…