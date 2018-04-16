Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Alberta government to outline plan to control oil and gas
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan, left, and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, sit in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill for a meeting on the deadlock over Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in Ottawa on Sunday, April 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 12:45PM MDT
Premier Rachel Notley and energy minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd will outline a plan on Monday to control Alberta oil and gas resources.
Notley met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan on Sunday to discuss the Trans Mountain Pipeline progress, but despite assurances by Notley and Trudeau that the pipeline between Edmonton and Vancouver will be completed, Horgan will continue to put up a fight.
In the face of the impasse with B.C., the Alberta government wants to protect their energy industry and preserve the jobs of Albertans.
On Sunday, Notley said legislation to allow Alberta to cut oil supplies to B.C., which would increase gas prices there, will be introduced in the legislature.
With files from The Canadian Press
