Alberta health minister talks of increasing front-line health staffing in wake of letters to nurses union warning of potential cuts
Alberta's health minister said Tuesday she's "really confident" the province will be able to hire more front-line staff to augment the current health-care workforce.
Adrianna LaGrange's response to reporters came when she was asked at the legislature about letters the union representing Alberta's registered nurses received at the beginning of December from the province's two major health providers.
Both Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health, in their correspondence dated Dec. 1, told the United Nurses of Alberta to expect changes to staffing given the provincial government's plan to change how care is delivered.
LaGrange told reporters Tuesday at the legislature "front-line job protection is (her) No. 1 priority."
"What those letters indicated is, contractually, we have an obligation with the union to notify them if possibly some positions may shift to another organization, and that is possible in the future," LaGrange said.
"Right now, we haven't made any decisions whatsoever. I've been very clear with the front lines when I've spoken at my town halls ... With that being said, we are protecting the front lines and, in fact, I think we're going to grow the front lines."
A month ago, Premier Danielle Smith outlined extensive changes to the Alberta health-care system, including reorganizing AHS into four service-delivery units all reporting to LaGrange.
In a letter from Lee McEwen, the executive director of labour relations for AHS, to David Harrigan, UNA's director of labour relations, AHS expects to identify "positions that will be shifting" once its mandate becomes clear and anticipates "reductions in positions within UNA's AHS bargaining unit flowing from the movement of functions outside of the organization."
McEwen said in the letter AHS expects the focus of its "mandate going forward will be the delivery of acute care in the province."
AHS was created 15 years ago under the Ed Stelmach-led Progressive Conservative government through the amalgamation of the province's nine regional health authorities, the mental-health board, the cancer board and the alcohol-and-drug-abuse board.
In Covenant's letter from Monica Williams, its senior director of labour relations, to Harrigan, the health-care provider said it "will continue to consider all options available to meet our organizational needs through this process, including changes to staff mix and service redesign, contracting out, changes or repurposing of sites or relocating, reducing or ceasing the provision of services."
UNA said the letters mirror a statement it received four years ago from AHS, ahead of contract negotiations.
The union said the 2019 letter outlined an AHS plan to eliminate an estimated 500 full-time jobs for registered nurses jobs over three years.
“This kind of mixed messaging only makes it more difficult to retain the nurses already working in dangerously understaffed workplaces and makes it even harder to recruit new nurses to work in Alberta,” UNA President Heather Smith said Tuesday in a media release. “This is the opposite kind of signal that AHS should be sending to nurses and health-care workers right now.”
UNA says the messages from AHS and Covenant contradict what LaGrange told representatives at meetings.
LaGrange said Tuesday she disagrees with Smith's statement, saying she's been clear with UNA about potential changes given the new organizational structures for Alberta's health-care system.
"We really value our nurses and all of our health-care professionals, particularly the front-line professionals that we have, and we are going to be looking to grow our front lines," LaGrange said.
The letters come as the province faces health-care staffing shortages. According to AHS, there are more than 20 hospitals and health centres reporting service disruptions due to staff shortages.
Opposition leader Rachel Notley, when told by reporters Tuesday of LaGrange's comment regarding the government's contractual obligation to UNA, said the health minister's statement is "not correct."
"They used language in that letter that was exactly the same as the language they used in 2019," Notley said.
"They talk particularly about a reduction in the workforce as a result of the changes announced last month to restructure health care, and they also talked about an increase in contracting out or the elimination of certain services.
"You don't need to give notice of those things if you're not planning on doing them. You have a minister promising one thing, and you have health officials promising another."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua. 'Consular officials are providing consular assistance and support to the family,' the department told CTVNews.ca.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
U.S. made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it
The Biden administration has made a new and significant offer aimed at securing the release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but Russia has rejected the offer, the State Department said Tuesday.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Calgary
-
Grass fire north of Calgary under control; downed power line suspected cause
A grass fire north of Calgary believed to have been caused by a downed power line has been brought under control.
-
Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff
The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.
-
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
'Only one taxpayer': Saskatoon councillors weigh implications of property tax hike
City councillor Troy Davies is looking back at last week's City of Saskatoon budget deliberations as a missed opportunity.
Regina
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
Three Moose Jaw Warriors among Team Canada hopefuls for upcoming World Juniors
With the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship just weeks away the Moose Jaw Warriors will have three players heading to Oakville Ontario hoping to make the final roster.
Atlantic
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Toronto
-
New video shows escaped kangaroo captured and wrangled into police cruiser
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
Nearly half of Canada's most generous communities are in Ontario, GoFundMe report
A new report reveals several Ontario cities felt the giving spirit all year round despite record-high inflation, with the province representing nearly half of the country's top 20 most generous communities this year.
-
Group of GTA friends 'always hoped' to win the lottery together. Years later, they finally did
A group of three friends who had 'always hoped' to win the lottery together saw that dream come true after scoring a major Lotto 6/49 prize.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Half of seniors have not received their COVID-19 booster dose, says Quebec minister
Half of Quebec seniors have not received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, said on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of possible tuberculosis exposure at Sacred Heart High School
Ottawa Public Health is warning students, families and staff at a local high school about a risk of exposure to tuberculosis and is recommending testing for those who might have been exposed.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
-
Slowest November for Waterloo Region home sales in 15 years
The number of homes sold in Waterloo Region slumped to a new 15-year low for November last month, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors says.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Cherished, 400-pound church bell stolen from Sudbury-area church
A Roman Catholic artifact has been stolen from St. Christopher Catholic Church in Whitefish, a small community west of Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
Charges stayed against Winnipeg man accused of handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
The charges have been stayed against one of the two people accused of handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children on Halloween in Winnipeg last year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. homebuyer awarded more than $5K after seller failed to evict basement suite tenant
The corporate seller of a B.C. home has been ordered to pay the buyer more than $5,000 for failing to evict a tenant who refused to leave.
-
Chilliwack RCMP serious crimes unit investigating man's death
Mounties are investigating after a man was found in medical distress in downtown Chilliwack, B.C., and later died in hospital.
-
B.C. says 578 foreign-educated nurses registered in 2023, doubling intake
The number of foreign-educated nurses newly registered in British Columbia this year has more than doubled from last year, as the province makes progress on a $1-billion, multi-year plan to attract more health-care workers.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteers still needed for Nanaimo food bank this holiday season
The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is looking for more volunteers to get through the holiday season.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
BBC series Planet Earth does deep dive on B.C. humpback whales
Whale researcher Jackie Hildering and her colleagues never imagined their work on humpbacks would capture the attention of the globe's premier documentary series.