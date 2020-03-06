EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney revealed details of his government's capital plan at an Edmonton-area elementary school Friday morning.

Kenney and Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda made the announcement at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville, 30 kilometres north of Alberta's capital city. It is one of two school modernization projects in the plan.

"This is a historic investment, and along with schools like St. Kateri's, we will build roads, hospitals, courthouses, long-term care facilities, fish hatcheries, universities, museums, dams and more," Kenney said.

"We're building the infrastructure that Alberta will need to fuel future economic growth and make life better for Albertans."

The government has said it will make investments that spur jobs and economic growth, and pledged an average of $6.4 billion per year to infrastructure projects.

The largest chunk, $5.6 billion or 32 per cent of the capital plan, is to be dedicated for "direct municipal support" over 2020-23. Roads, sewers and public transit are expected to receive some of that funding.

Another $2.7 billion was earmarked for maintenance and renewal of public infrastructure, $2.5 billion for health facilities, and $1.5 billion for schools.

The government says the capital plan spending will create more than 3,000 new jobs by 2022, mainly in the skilled trades.

Legislation on how spending will be prioritized and reported on will be introduced in the fall.