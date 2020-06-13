Advertisement
Alberta Metis Fest showcases dancing and culture via livestream
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:51PM MDT
Alberta Metis Fest 2020.
An annual festival celebrating Metis people and culture went ahead online on Saturday.
The Alberta Metis Fest celebrated Metis music and culture all virtually.
Musical acts from all six regions of the Metis Nation of Alberta were livestreamed.
Jigging competitions and cash prizes were also up for grabs.