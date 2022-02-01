Alberta NDP wins 2021 fundraising battle over UCP with more than $6M collected

The Alberta New Democrats raked in the cash last year, collecting more than $6 million in donations in 2021. Their rivals, the governing UCP, raised just under $4 million.

The NDP raised more money than all other parties combined, including more than $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The UCP raised $1.2 million during that time.

"There were 32,771 unique donations to Alberta’s NDP in the quarter, including 1,431 new donors. The average donation size was $63.80," party officials wrote in a celebratory news release.

“I am incredibly grateful to each and every Albertan who has trusted us with their support, especially those who are donating for the first time,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

Pro-life Alberta, a party that totalled just 60 votes in the last provincial election, ranked third ahead of the Alberta Party who collected nearly 172,000 votes in 2019.

The Wildrose Independence Party, which often polled third in Alberta in 2021, was fifth in dollars raised.

Only residents of Alberta can contribute directly to political parties, to a maximum of $4,243 each person, each year.

Corporations and unions are only permitted to donate to third party advertisers, Elections Alberta said.

The latest numbers, including details on who donated and how much, were available on Elections Alberta's website on Tuesday.